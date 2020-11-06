Bombázó! Meztelenül is megmutatta orosz felfedezettjét a Playboy

A KhrystyAna művésznéven ismert Khrystyana Kazakova lett a Playboy novemberi címlaplánya, a magazin több fotót mutatott már róla az Instagramon is – írja az Origo.
Itt valószínűleg éppen azon gondolkodik, hogy nincs egy gönce se, amit felvehetne a boltba
A délutáni sziesztához azért hamar meglett a szerkó
Fürdéshez meg szerencsére ugye elég egy habfürdő
A modell saját oldalán sem szégyellős, és a piros is kifejezetten jól áll neki
“Since red is the color of blood, it has historically been associated with sacrifice, danger, and courage. Modern surveys in Europe and the United States show red is also the color most commonly associated with heat, activity, passion, sexuality, anger, love, and joy.” – Wiki photo by @victoriajanashvili Hmua @alexgill wearing @zhilyova_lingerie hair color @jessicalynncolorist #red#colorred#littleredridinghood#redridinghood#intimate#bedsheets
Ha dögös orosztanárt keresünk, akkor sem kell tovább kutatnunk
My twin sister Natasha wanted to use this platform to teach you some Russian language with a very effective technique to help you memorize the Vocabulary. By using associations with English words we create a mental shortcut that help you remember new words. Enjoy ——— twin Khrystyana #natasha #learnrussian#russiangirl🇷🇺#russian#russia#speakrussian#newlanguage#study#goodstudent#reels#reelsinstagram#funnyvideos#teacher#goofy#madeinrussia#benice
Na és kinek állhatna jól ez a különleges neccruha, ha nem neki?
2019 B.C. (Before Corona) this winter with legends @antoineverglas and @donnafumoso . These 2 are incredible, and I had soooo much joy for weeks feeling amazing and buzzing after this shoot. Im just downloading the images now and Will be sharing them with you this week. I’ve always referred to art of photography and modeling as healing and therapeutic with the right crew. One might say these photos are “dreamy” another might see “sexy” but there is a whole layer of emotions that’s isn’t seen straight away. I wasn’t feeling good about myself that week at all. And then I sat down on Donna’s makeup chair, met Antoin.. ah, their energy, so witty, positive, funny, freeing!! my whole inner world bloomed in minutes. I really love these and can’t wait to share all of them! Thank you Guys this was so awesome !!! – love, k . #photostudio#sunkissed#legends#french#modeling