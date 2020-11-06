13°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lénárd
6.
Mai évfordulók
18
Csak felnőtteknek A következő oldal tartalma a kiskorúakra káros lehet. Ha korlátozná a korhatáros tartalmak elérését gépén, használjon szűrőprogramot! Az oldal tartalma az Mttv. által rögzített besorolás szerint V. vagy VI. kategóriába tartozik.
Elmúltam 18 éves, belépek Még nem vagyok 18 éves
Fotó: Shutterstock
lélegzetelállító 2020. 11. 06. 07:34
Megosztom

Bombázó! Meztelenül is megmutatta orosz felfedezettjét a Playboy

Szexi képekkel debütált.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

A KhrystyAna művésznéven ismert Khrystyana Kazakova lett a Playboy novemberi címlaplánya, a magazin több fotót mutatott már róla az Instagramon is – írja az Origo.

Itt valószínűleg éppen azon gondolkodik, hogy nincs egy gönce se, amit felvehetne a boltba

A délutáni sziesztához azért hamar meglett a szerkó

Fürdéshez meg szerencsére ugye elég egy habfürdő

A modell saját oldalán sem szégyellős, és a piros is kifejezetten jól áll neki

Ha dögös orosztanárt keresünk, akkor sem kell tovább kutatnunk

Na és kinek állhatna jól ez a különleges neccruha, ha nem neki?

View this post on Instagram

2019 B.C. (Before Corona) this winter with legends @antoineverglas and @donnafumoso . These 2 are incredible, and I had soooo much joy for weeks feeling amazing and buzzing after this shoot. Im just downloading the images now and Will be sharing them with you this week. I’ve always referred to art of photography and modeling as healing and therapeutic with the right crew. One might say these photos are “dreamy” another might see “sexy” but there is a whole layer of emotions that’s isn’t seen straight away. I wasn’t feeling good about myself that week at all. And then I sat down on Donna’s makeup chair, met Antoin.. ah, their energy, so witty, positive, funny, freeing!! my whole inner world bloomed in minutes. I really love these and can’t wait to share all of them! Thank you Guys this was so awesome !!! – love, k . #photostudio#sunkissed#legends#french#modeling

A post shared by KhrystyAna (@khrystyana) on

Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Mi van?
Mi van?
likebalaton.hu
Póráza vonszolta a mozgó autó után a kocsiból kizuhant vizslát Keszthelynél – videó
Póráza vonszolta a mozgó autó után a kocsiból kizuhant vizslát Keszthelynél – videó
magyarnemzet.hu
Hol szerezte a bécsi terrorista az AK–47-est?
Hol szerezte a bécsi terrorista az AK–47-est?
metropol.hu
Felfoghatatlan: zaklatók fenyegetik Balázs Klárit
Felfoghatatlan: zaklatók fenyegetik Balázs Klárit
player.hu
Sean Connery legjobb pillanatai James Bondként
Sean Connery legjobb pillanatai James Bondként
likebalaton.hu
Hétvégi balatoni programajánló
Hétvégi balatoni programajánló
borsonline.hu
L.L. Juniort varratják magukra a rajongók
L.L. Juniort varratják magukra a rajongók
magyarnemzet.hu
Az elmúlt hónapok bizonytalansága miatt stresszesebbek vagyunk
Az elmúlt hónapok bizonytalansága miatt stresszesebbek vagyunk

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Gyilkosság Pécsen: egy 20 éves férfi az áldozat, éjszaka is tartott az üldözés
2
Nincs fék, újabb brutális adatok érkeztek Baranyából – Pécsen rengeteg az új eset
3
Elkapták a körözött fiút és lányt, fél tíz körül kattant a bilincs
4
Költözik a pécsi koronaellátó, gyanús tünetekkel ne a 400 ágyasra menjenek!
5
Busz és autó ütközött: kórházba vitték az állapotos nőt
Hasznos
Mi minden legyen egy női táskában?
egyedi módszer / 28 perce
Akár egy akciófilm: kibontotta a tetőt, kötélen ereszkedett le a betörő 
A nyomozók őrizetbe vették a jászapáti férfit.
Gyász
,,Ez a gyertya most érted égjen Ki fent laksz már a magas égben Ki vigyázol ránk onnan fentről S lelkünkhöz szólsz a végtelenből Végtelen bánattal és szomorúsággal tudatjuk azokkal, akik ismerték, hogy drága édesanyám, anyósom, nagymamánk és dédink JÁSZÓ ANTALNÉ Keller Rozália Rózsi Dédi elment közülünk. Szűk családi körben búcsút vettünk Tőle. Nyugodjon békében!
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapám, nagyapám, ZÁMBÓ ISTVÁN 83 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. november 10-én 12 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy díszterméből. A gyászoló családja
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett hozzátartozónk DR. TRAJ ZOLTÁN ügyvéd 66 éves korában elhunyt. Gyászolják szeretett családja, rokonai, barátai, ismerősei. Kérésének megfelelően hamvait szűk családi körben helyezzük örök nyugalomba. Gyászoló szerettei
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett feleségem, édesanyánk BALOGH FERENCNÉ Steindl Ibolya 82 éves korában, hosszan tartó betegség után szíve örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. november 11-én a 12 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyám, nagymamánk és dédmamánk MADARÁSZ JÓZSEFNÉ volt zóki lakos életének 98. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. november 10-én a 12 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően 12.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Mindazokkal tudatjuk, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyám, nagymamánk BUSNYÁK LAJOSNÉ Békefi Ida Anna 86 éves korában örökre itt hagyott bennünket. Temetése 2020. november 11-én a 13.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően 14 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KODRA BALÁZS 45 éves korában eltávozott közülünk. Temetése 2020. november 13-án 13 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy díszterméből. Gyászoló szerettei
"Elmentem Tőletek, nem tudtam búcsúzni, nem volt idő arra, el kellett indulni. Szívetekben hagyom emlékem örökre, ha látni akartok, nézzetek az égre." Szomorú szívvel, megrendülve tudatjuk, hogy a szeretett férj, édesapa, nagypapa, testvér SZABÓ JÁNOS a BÉV, Komplex Kft. és a FIX Ház Kft. volt kőművese, 68 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. november 10-én, 13 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy dísztermében. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik és gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mindazokkal tudatjuk, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyánk, nagymamánk KOCSIS ETELKA életének 81. évében örökre itt hagyott bennünket. Temetése 2020. november 12-én 15 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A gyászoló család
Mindazokkal tudatjuk, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyánk, nagymamánk GÁLOS ANTALNÉ Hering Anna életének 87. évében szerető szíve örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. november 11-én 13.30 órakor lesz a pécs-vasasi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy TÓTH GYÖRGY hoboli lakos 90 éves korában csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2020. november 9-én 11 órakor lesz a hoboli temetőben. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy PEISCHER EDE kozármislenyi, korábbi újpetrei lakos 81. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. november 9-én 14 órakor lesz az újpetrei temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen részt vesznek, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy TAMÁS BÉLÁNÉ Horváth Mária cukrász Marika néni, 77 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. november 10-én 14 órakor lesz a Szigetvári Turbéki temetőben. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak a rokonoknak, barátoknak, szomszédoknak, ismerősöknek, akik drága édesapánk ULMER ANDRÁS temetésén megjelentek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyeztek, részvétükkel fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. Külön köszönet Dr. Figler Mária professzor asszonynak, Dr. Antal András körzeti orvosnak, Rozner Zsolt plébános Úrnak és édesapám ápolóinak. A gyászoló család
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.huMetropolmainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.huMandínerMegyék Csatája