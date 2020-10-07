12°
Fotó: Dave Bedrosian / AFP
2020. 10. 07. 07:30
Kate Beckinsale felfedte szívszorító titkát

A színésznő most először mesélt kisbabája elvesztéséről.
A 47 éves Kate Beckinsale évekkel ezelőtt húsz hetes magzatát veszítette el. Kate titokban tartotta terhességét és a baba halálát is, de egy a napokban történt esemény arra ösztökélte, hogy meséljen a tragikus eseményről – számolt be az E! Onlinera hivatkozva a hirado.hu.

Chrissy Teigent és John Legendet számtalan támadás érte, amiért harmadik gyermekük elvesztéséről túl részletesen számoltak be. Kate ezt nem hagyta szó nélkül, és védelmébe vette a párt, egyúttal elmesélte, hogy ő is elvetélt egyszer.

„Azt vettem észre, hogy az emberek kritizálni kezdték Chrissyt, mert beszámolt egy rendkívül intim és megrázó pillanatról. Erre nincs protokoll és az embereknek nincs joguk számon kérni, hogyan dolgozzák fel az elképzelhetetlent” – fogalmazott.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

„Évekkel ezelőtt húsz hetesen elment a babám. Teljesen összeomlott a lelkem. Egy ilyen élmény hatására átjár a gyász, a szégyen és a sokk. A tested még a vetélés után is készülne a gyermeked érkezésére, de hiába van tejed, ha nincs kit táplálnod vele. A legmagányosabb és lélekölőbb időszak ez, ha nincs melletted egy olyan szerető partner, mint amilyen Chrissynek John” – írta közösségi oldalán Kate.

A színésznő megjegyezte azt is, hogy a pár őszinte vallomását megtiszteltetésnek kéne venni és nem támadni őket, amiért életük egyik legfájdalmasabb pillanatáról meséltek.

Borítókép: Kate Beckinsale

