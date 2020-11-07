Követői odavannak ennek a szexi anyukának a testéért

View this post on Instagram

I wish I was feeling as happy as I was here but reality is that my face is now like Arlo’s, a little lost and sad 🥺 the borders have closed between NSW and QLD and just found out that not even Medical staff are exempt to travel between 😭 Meaning Garth will be working in NSW and not allowed to come home to visit us on the Gold Coast anymore. If we move to NSW then we would not be able to go back to our house, I wouldn’t be able to work, go to kindy or see my family and I’d have no support down there 🤷🏼‍♀️✨ I completely understand that it’s all for safety and that difficult decisions need to be made but it’s still very overwhelming thinking we could be separated and unable to visit each other 😭💖🤷🏼‍♀️ There’s no easy answer 😔 #covid19 #pleasebeoversoon #myfamilly