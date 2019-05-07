14°
Elképesztő összeget fizettek ezért a veterán lakóautóért

Negyvenezer dollárért (11,5 millió forint) cserélt gazdát egy igazi ritkaságnak számító, 1937-es lakóautó egy amerikai árverésen a hétvégén.

Az amerikai Pierce-Arrow járműgyártó vállalat Travelodge C-modellje szombaton talált új gazdára a Missouri állambeli St. Louis-ban megrendezett liciten.

View this post on Instagram

Take a vintage #summergetaway in this 1937 Pierce-Arrow Model C Travelodge coming to our #GuytonCollection sale, 4-5 May. . Produced by a separate division at the Buffalo factory, the Pierce-Arrow Travelodge was built to the same outstanding standard as the company’s cars, with a steel frame covered by sheet aluminum outer panels, and an interior of beautifully finished birchwood and gum with linoleum floors. . This Model C is one of fewer than 20 known surviving examples and features a handsome dinette, with comfortable booth-style seating and a linoleum table, which folds into a double bed, as well as an insulated icebox, a hand-pumped sink, a Prentiss-Wabers Auto-Cook-Kit camp stove, and a wood-burning stove. Accompanying the Travelodge are a variety of charming period accessories. . This unusually luxurious and beautifully built trailer is the ultimate tour accessory and the greatest prize for the determined Full Classic enthusiasts. . See more and register to bid at the link in our bio!

A post shared by RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) on

Az aukciót bonyolító RM Sotheby’s szerint a 4,12 méter hosszú lakókocsi eredeti ára annak idején 784 dollár volt.

Az automobilok korai éveiből származó lakókocsi-modellből mára kevesebb, mint húsz példány maradt világszerte.

A kézzel gyártott, alumínium burkolatú lakókocsi belső tere faborítású és luxus kialakítású.

Az 1937-es járműritkaság a St. Louis-ban élő Fred Guyton gyűjteményéből került árverésre. A missouri Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets építészcég alapítójának hatalmas oldtimer-gyűjteménye több mint négy évtized gyűjtőmunkájának eredménye.

