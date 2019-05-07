Elképesztő összeget fizettek ezért a veterán lakóautóért

View this post on Instagram

Take a vintage #summergetaway in this 1937 Pierce-Arrow Model C Travelodge coming to our #GuytonCollection sale, 4-5 May. . Produced by a separate division at the Buffalo factory, the Pierce-Arrow Travelodge was built to the same outstanding standard as the company’s cars, with a steel frame covered by sheet aluminum outer panels, and an interior of beautifully finished birchwood and gum with linoleum floors. . This Model C is one of fewer than 20 known surviving examples and features a handsome dinette, with comfortable booth-style seating and a linoleum table, which folds into a double bed, as well as an insulated icebox, a hand-pumped sink, a Prentiss-Wabers Auto-Cook-Kit camp stove, and a wood-burning stove. Accompanying the Travelodge are a variety of charming period accessories. . This unusually luxurious and beautifully built trailer is the ultimate tour accessory and the greatest prize for the determined Full Classic enthusiasts. . See more and register to bid at the link in our bio!