22°
34°
18°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lili
11.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Shutterstock
ide jutottunk 2020. 07. 11. 07:25
Megosztom

Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Elnézést kért és kivette kínálatából a nagy felháborodást kiváltó muszlim imaszőnyegeket egy népszerű online áruház, mivel többen is szóvá tették, hogy a vallás nem divat kérdése és nem illendő hasznot húzni belőle.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.

Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china

A post shared by Khadija Rizvi 👩🏽‍🎨 (@s.khadija.r) on

Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.

A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.

A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
likebalaton.hu
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
magyarnemzet.hu
25 éve volt a modern kor történelemének egyik legdurvább vérengzése
25 éve volt a modern kor történelemének egyik legdurvább vérengzése
automotor.hu
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
videkize.hu
8 ellenállhatatlan málnás desszert
8 ellenállhatatlan málnás desszert
borsonline.hu
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás
mindmegette.hu
14 tuti recept hétvégére, ha nem tudod, hogy mit főzz
14 tuti recept hétvégére, ha nem tudod, hogy mit főzz
ripost.hu
Dzsudzsák NB I-es csúcsfizetést kaphat Debrecenben
Dzsudzsák NB I-es csúcsfizetést kaphat Debrecenben

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Lövés is volt a hatalmas szentlőrinci balhéban
2
Villanyoszlopot döntött ki egy autó Pécsen
3
A fél utca szenved a randalírozóktól – panaszkodik olvasónk
4
Nem ússza meg a drogos pécsi trafikrabló
5
Olvasói levél: a maszkok nem védenek meg a vírustól
szponzorált tartalom
Díjakat alapít és adományoz a Magyar Batthyány Alapítvány
Aktuális adatok
Hattal emelkedett a beazonosított fertőzöttek száma és elhunyt két beteg
postabontás / 7 perce
A szerpentin a szórakozás?! – kérdezi bosszúsan olvasónk
Gyász
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy BACHESZ REZSŐNÉ Frick Rozália 82 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 15-én, szerdán 15 órakor lesz a pécsváradi temetőben. Előtte gyászmise. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZIBELLE LÁSZLÓ 64 éves korában, súlyos betegségebn elhunyt. Búcsúztatója 2020. július 16-án 14 órakor lesz a hosszúhetényi temetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy GUNSZT JÁNOSNÉ Pusch Terézia 80 éves korában eltávozott közülünk. Temetése 2020. július 14-én a 10 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után 11 órakor lesz a szentlőrinci temetőben. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik szeretett halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik, gyászunkban osztoznak. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapám, nagypapánk KIS KARÁCSONY ELEMÉR (Berci) 82 éves korában, hosszantartó betegség után, csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én 14 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy díszterméből. A gyászoló család
"Tiéd a csend, a nyugalom, miénk a könny, a fájdalom." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyám, anyósom, nászasszonyom és kedves rokonunk RISZT ANDRÁSNÉ Kis-Tóth Gizella 80 éves korában, csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én a 13 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen részt vesznek, gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
"Szomorúan szólnak a harangok, mert egy Édesapa szíve már nem dobog." Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy szeretett férjem, drága édesapánk, apósunk, imádott nagyapánk, dédi papánk, testvérem, nagybátyánk, sógorunk, nászom, kedves rokonunk, ismerősünk VAS LAJOS ózdfalui lakos 85 évesen elhunyt. Felejthetetlen halottunk búcsúztatása 2020. július 10-én 14.00 órakor lesz szeretett faluja ravatalozójából. "Csoda volt, hogy éltél, hogy bennünket szerettél. Te nekünk nem is haltál meg csak álmodni mentél." A gyászoló család
"Itt hagytál mindent, amiért küzdöttél, Itt hagytál minket, akiket szerettél. Nem tekint ránk aggódó szemed, Megpihenni tért dolgos kezed. Életed munka volt és szorgalom, Jutalmad legyen béke és nyugalom." Fájó szívvel emlékezem HORVÁTH LAJOS halálának 6. évfordulójára. Feleséged
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy KUGLI FERENCNÉ Balaskó Jolán Irén 72 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 10-én 14.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemetőben. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZOMBATHELYI ÁGNES életének 64. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 10-én 15 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető dísztermében. Gyászoló szerettei
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik HECSKÓ GYÖRGYNÉ Terikét utolsó útjára elkísérték és gyászunkban osztoztak. Gyászoló szerettei
"Ami bennem lélek, veletek megy. Ott fog köztetek lenni mindig. Megtalálsz virágaid közt, mikor elhervadnak, megtalálsz a Falevélben, mikor lehull, meghallasz az esti harangszóban, mikor elenyészik, s mikor megemlékezel rólam, mindig arccal szemközt fogok állni Veled." /Jókai Mór/ Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SCHWINDL ROZÁLIA 2020. március 20-án, életének 80. évében hosszú, türelemmel viselt betegségben elhunyt. Szeretett halottunktól 2020. július 9-én 10.45 órakor veszünk végső búcsút a vokányi temetőben. Gyászmise a temetés napján 10 órakor lesz a vokányi Szentháromság Templomban. Mosolya örökre szívünkben él! A gyászoló család
"Az emlékezés a lélekben terem, s a lélek nem hal meg soha!" Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapánk, nagyapánk, dédapánk KÁRPÁTI IMRE a kémesi általános iskola volt tanára, igazgatója hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2020. július 11-én 10 órakor lesz a harkányi református templomban gyászistentisztelet keretében. Részvétüket egy szál virággal fejezhetik ki. A sírcsokorra szántakat a kihelyezett perselybe helyezhetik el a gyülekezet javára. Emléke legyen áldott! A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesapánk DARÁZSI JÓZSEF 68 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án 13.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZABÓ GYÖRGY 98 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én 13 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy díszterméből. A gyászoló család
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu