Da Vincié lehet a Londonban található Szűz Mária-szobor

The small scale of this #Madonna – only 49 cm tall – actually goes to amplify the intimate happiness of this lovely piece. It's sometimes argued that it's a model for a large scale marble Virgin and Child by the Florentine #AntonioRossellino (1427-1479) – but, in those, the protagonists usually both look downwards to the worshipper. And here the mood just feels wrong. It's too obviously delighted. Alternatively, it's suggested that she's a little household Madonna, who would originally have been naturalistically painted. I wonder. The idea that this piece presided over a bedchamber seems spot on, but the unadorned clay is so beautiful, the simple humanity of mother and son so evident, that perhaps what we're seeing here is a celebration of their love and humility in a medium that was intentionally modest. I realized today that when #Renaissance sculptors used marble and bronze, they were 'speaking' in Latin, since these were quintessentially the materials of the ancients. Modelled clay on the other hand is a vernacular, like writing in Italian. And, by the way, it was also God's medium when he formed Adam, and that had meaning too. #thevirginwiththelaughingchild #isshewearingascapular? #renaissancesculpture #trulyadorable