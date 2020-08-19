Ferenc pápa: a gazdagok nem élvezhetnek elsőbbséget a koronavírus-vakcina beadásánál

View this post on Instagram

EN: The response to the pandemic is dual: we need to find a cure for this small which has brought the whole world to its knees and we must cure a larger virus, that of social injustice. #GeneralAudience PT: A resposta à pandemia é dupla: devemos encontrar a cura para um pequeno vírus, que coloca o mundo inteiro de joelhos, e temos de curar um grande vírus, o da injustiça social. #AudiênciaGeral ES: La respuesta a la pandemia es doble: tenemos que encontrar la cura para un virus pequeño, que pone de rodillas al mundo entero, y tenemos que curar un gran virus, el de la injusticia social. #AudienciaGeneral IT: La risposta alla pandemia è duplice: dobbiamo trovare la cura per un virus piccolo, che mette in ginocchio il mondo intero, e dobbiamo curare un grande virus, quello dell’ingiustizia sociale. #UdienzaGenerale FR: La réponse à la pandémie est double: Nous devons trouver un remède pour un petit virus qui met le monde entier à genoux, et nous devons soigner un grand virus, celui de l'injustice sociale. #AudienceGénérale DE: Es braucht eine zweifache Antwort auf die Pandemie: Wir müssen eine Behandlung gegen ein kleines Virus finden, das die ganze Welt in die Knie zwingt, und wir müssen ein großes Virus behandeln, nämlich die soziale Ungerechtigkeit. #Generalaudienz