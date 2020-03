Diana inspirálta ruhában tündökölt Katalin hercegné

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed by the Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney to a reception in the @moli_museum in Dublin. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • "I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future 🇮🇪🇬🇧 will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken. • My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond". • Swipe 👉 to see more from this evening's reception. #RoyalVisitIreland