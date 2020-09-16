30°
Fotó: Robyn Beck / AFP
30 millió forintért is elkelhet 2020. 09. 16. 16:02
Dolly Parton kristályokkal díszített citeráját árverezik el New Yorkban

A countrysztár Dolly Parton Swarovski-kristályokkal díszített citeráját is árverésre bocsátják New Yorkban a countryzenei ágazatban dolgozókat támogató jótékonysági aukción.
A 74 éves Parton húsz éve játszik a négyhúros hangszeren.

A relikvia a Christie’s becslése szerint akár százezer dollárért (30 millió forintért) is elkelhet a még őszre tervezett online árverésen.

A jótékonysági árverés bevételével a countryzenei ágazat koronavírus-járványnak kitett dolgozóit, a turnébuszsofőröket, a technikusokat, a rendezvényeken dolgozókat akarják támogatni. Az aukcióra más sztárok, köztük Reba McEntire és Tim McGraw is felajánlotta relikviáit.

