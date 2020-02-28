Horoszkóp
Fogva tartották, és megerőszakolták az énekesnőt

Nagyjából 10 éve húzódott vissza a reflektorfényből, és csak most árulta el, hogy min ment keresztül. Egy durva bűntény áll a háttérben, amit csak most, jó pár év után árult el az énekesnő, Duffy.

A walesi származású, 35 éves Duffy már 10 éve eltűnt a reflektorfényből.

A színész- és énekesnő első albuma (Rockferry) 2008-ban jött ki, majd rá két évre a második is kikerült (Endlessly). Ezek után, még 2010-ben bejelentette, hogy két évig szünetelteti zenei karrierjét, és majd csak 2012 után tér vissza, és kezd dolgozni harmadik albumán. A lemez azóta sem jött ki – számol be az Origo.

Duffy kitett egy képet az Instagram-oldalára, ami mellé részletesen leírta, miért tűnt el az elmúlt évtizedben:

„el sem tudjátok képzelni, hányszor gondoltam már rá, hogy leírom ezt. Arra, hogyan írom meg, vagy hogyan fogom magam érezni utána. Nos, nem vagyok teljesen biztos abban, hogy ennek most van itt az ideje”

– kezdi a bejegyzést.

View this post on Instagram

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Aztán leírja, hogy tavaly nyáron felkereste egy újságíró, aki annyira kedves volt, hogy mindent elmondott neki. Duffy azt írja,

„annyira jó volt végre beszélni. Higgyétek el, biztonságban és jól vagyok, de az igazság az, hogy megerőszakoltak, bedrogoztak, és fogva is tartottak néhány napig. Túléltem, de a felépülés időbe telt.”

Borítókép: Duffy 2009. február 18-án

