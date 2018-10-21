11°
12°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Orsolya
21.
Mai évfordulók
nem tört össze 2018. 10. 21. 12:38
Megosztom

Gyógyíthatatlan betegségben szenved Selma Blair

A Kegyetlen Játékok és a Doktor Szöszi színésznője Instáján jelentette be a hírt.

A színésznőnél augusztus közepén diagnosztizáltak szklerózis multiplexet, mint írja, néha elesik, néha leejt dolgokat, és az emlékei sem teljesen tiszták – írja az Origo.

View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Csak most derült ki, idén nyáron, pedig a teste korábban is jelzett, de akkor nem gondolt semmi komolyabbra. Egészen addig nem vette komolyan a tüneteket, míg épp egy orvos előtt nem esett el.

„Valószínűleg 15 éve élek együtt ezzel a gyógyíthatatlan betegséggel. Most megkönnyebbültem, hogy legalább tudom, mi a bajom”

– írta.

Reméli, hogy teljes életet tud majd élni, és a poszttal reményt ad azoknak, akik ezzel a kórral küzdenek.

„Szeretnék újra játszani a gyerekemmel. Szeretnék újra sétálni az utcán, jó lenne újra lovagolni”

– tette hozzá.

Selma Blair jó húsz éve van a pályán, 1995-ben egy sorozatban kezdte. Most épp az Another Life című sorozatot forgatja, korábban láthattuk a Gyilkos játékokban, a Nyugi Charlie-ban, a Kegyetlen játékokban, az Édes kis semmiségben, a Doktor szösziben, sok más film és sorozat mellett.

Borítókép: A színésznő 2017-ben / VALERIE MACON / AFP

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

feol.hu
Még az óriási tűzvész sem pusztíthatta el a 12 ezer éves Luziát
Még az óriási tűzvész sem pusztíthatta el a 12 ezer éves Luziát
vaol.hu
A világ másodkézből!
A világ másodkézből!
lakaskultura.hu
Minden, amit a padlófűtésről tudni érdemes
Minden, amit a padlófűtésről tudni érdemes
zaol.hu
HA ŐSZI SZÜNET, AKKOR IRÁNY ZALAKAROS!
HA ŐSZI SZÜNET, AKKOR IRÁNY ZALAKAROS!
vg.hu
Kiderül, ér-e annyit Van Gogh, mint a tökéletes tehén
Kiderül, ér-e annyit Van Gogh, mint a tökéletes tehén
zaol.hu
Ősz a Lenti Termálfürdőben
Ősz a Lenti Termálfürdőben

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Négy nő gyepálta egymást egy baranyai faluban
2
Fának rohant egy autó a Hunyadi úton, négy sérült
3
Két autó ütközött a 6-os úton, egy sérült
4
Ezer motoros gurult be a pécsi Széchenyi térre
5
Autóbuszból lopták a gázolajat Vajszlón
11°
12°
Gyengén felhős
H
15°
K
13°
Sz
14°
Cs
15°
Részletes előrejelzés
nem tört össze
Gyógyíthatatlan betegségben szenved Selma Blair
prevenció / 29 perce
A szépkorúak biztonságáért tartottak előadásokat a rendőrök
A telefonos csalások, valamint a termékbemutatók alkalmával elkövetett bűncselekmények megelőzésének lehetőségeire hívták fel az idősek figyelmét Baranyában.
Gyász
"Elfelejteni Téged soha nem lehet." Fájó szívvel, örök szeretettel emlékezünk MIKLI JÁNOSRA halálának 14. évfordulóján. Szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy drága szerettünk, ABAY-NEMES LÁSZLÓNÉ Somos Márta (Márti mami) hosszú, méltósággal tűrt betegség után 76 éves korában eltávozott közülünk. Végső földi útjára 2018. október 27-én a 11 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően 11.30 órakor a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából kísérjük. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel, de Isten akaratában megnyugodva tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy MÜLLER JÁNOS Papi életének 82. évében hazatért megváltó urához. Temetése 2018. október 24-én 14.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy díszterméből. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyám, nagymamánk, dédimama, VARGA ERNŐNÉ Rózsika hosszú szenvedés után 83 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 25-én 11 órakor lesz a Pécs-somogyi temetőben. Ezúton szeretnénk köszönetet mondani mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy PETELI ISTVÁN 61 éves korában hosszantartó súlyos betegségben elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 25-én csütörtökön 13 órakor lesz a pécsváradi temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott. Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok. Ami neked szent és nyugalom az nekünk örökös fájdalom." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy PINTÉR ANDRÁSNÉ Keczeli Mária 76 éves korában elhunyt. Utolsó útjára 2018. október 25-én 15:00 órakor kísérjük a pécsi köztemető díszterméből. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy VARGA VINCÉNÉ Rajnai Klára sásdi lakos, 68 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 24-én, 16.30 órakor lesz a sásdi újtemetőben. Előtte gyászmise 15.30 órakor a sásdi templomban. Gyászoló szerettei
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik FRÖLICH JÓZSEF temetésén részt vettek, fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SKRIVÁN PÉTERNÉ újpetrei lakos, 91. életévében, 2018. október 12-én elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 24-én az újpetrei katolikus temetőben lesz a református imaházban 14 órakor kezdődő szentmisét követően. A gyászoló család
Megrendülve és fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy LENKEI OTTÓ a Mecseki Szénbányászati Tröszt nyugdíjasa 2018. október 6-án, 92 éves korában váratlanul, békésen elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2018. október 25-én, 14 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájában. Búcsúzik a gyászoló család és szerettei
,,Addig vagy boldog, míg van ki szeret, aki a bajban megfogja a kezed, s hogy milyen fontos is volt neked, csak akkor érzed, ha már nincs veled. Édesanyám, BONYÁR JÁNOSNÉ halálának első évfordulóján fájó szívvel emlékezem. Hálás vagyok a sorsnak, hogy Te voltál az édesanyám. Szerető lányod
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy BUDAI JÁNOSNÉ Kiss Ibolya 2018. október 3-án életének 82. évében elhunyt. Felejthetetlen halottunk hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2018. október 25-én 12.30 órakor a pécsi köztemetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Mindazokkal tudatjuk, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édeasnyánk, BERÉNYI TIBORNÉ Szívós Magdolna életének 81. évében örökre itthagyott bennünket. Temetése 2018. október 24-én 13.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy FENYVESI ANTALNÉ Hoffer Anna szigetvári volt hetvehelyi lakos 79 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 24-én 11 órakor lesz a szigetvári turbéki temetőben. Előtte gyászmise 10 órakor a Rókus templomban. Gyászoló szerettei
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazon rokonoknak, barátoknak, kollégáknak, volt iskolatársaknak, a Biokom Kft.-nek, a Dél-Kom Kft.-nek, ismerősöknek, a Turini utca lakóinak, hogy felejthetetlen halottunk STERR ANDRÁS temetésén fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több, mint 700 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   