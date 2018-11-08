15°
18°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Zsombor
8.
Mai évfordulók
boksz vagy nem boksz? 2018. 11. 08. 12:33
Megosztom

Lemondta állítólagos visszatérő meccsét Mayweather

Két nappal tokiói sajtótájékoztatója után visszamondta a japán kick-boxos, Naszukava Tensin elleni mérkőzését a legendás ökölvívó, Floyd Mayweather.

A karrierje mind az 50 profi bokszmeccsén győztes amerikai szupersztár szerda este Instagram-oldalán írt arról, hogy őt és menedzsmentjét félrevezették Japánban. Amikor megérkeztek a sajtótájékoztatóra az előre megbeszéltekkel szemben teljesen másról volt szó.

View this post on Instagram

Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

„Elsőként szeretném leszögezni, én, Floyd Mayweather soha nem állapodtam meg egy mérkőzésről Naszukava Tensin ellen” – írta a bokszoló, hozzátéve, hogy ott helyben le kellett volna állítaniuk a sajtótájékoztatót.

A japán RIZIN nevű, kevert harcművészetekkel foglalkozó szövetség hétfői sajtótájékoztatóján – Mayweather jelenlétében – elhangzottak alapján a 41 éves legendás ökölvívó szilveszterkor Szajtamában küzdött volna meg a 20 éves hazai kedvenccel. Az viszont – amint a résztvevők akkor jelezték – még nem dőlt el, hogy milyen szabályrendszerben és melyik súlycsoportban küzdenek majd meg a felek.

Mayweather először a 49. meccse után vonult vissza 2015 szeptemberében, ám tavaly egy összecsapásra visszatért, melyen nagyon simán verte az MMA-s Conor McGregort.

Borítókép: AFP / RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION / Handout

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

mindmegette.hu
Gyerekei főztek Gordon Ramsay születésnapjára - Így reagált a sztárséf
Gyerekei főztek Gordon Ramsay születésnapjára - Így reagált a sztárséf
csupasport.hu
Dombi: Célba értem, de alig éltem…
Dombi: Célba értem, de alig éltem…
nemzetisport.hu
BL, F-csoport: Kassai óriásit hibázott, a Man. City hatot lőtt – videó
BL, F-csoport: Kassai óriásit hibázott, a Man. City hatot lőtt – videó
lakaskultura.hu
Egy apró, ám stílusos garzonlakás titkai
Egy apró, ám stílusos garzonlakás titkai
veol.hu
ŐSZBŐL A TÉLBE A LENTI TERMÁLFÜRDŐBEN
ŐSZBŐL A TÉLBE A LENTI TERMÁLFÜRDŐBEN
automotor.hu
Két adag nosztalgia – Volkswagen 1303 és Volkswagen Beetle
Két adag nosztalgia – Volkswagen 1303 és Volkswagen Beetle

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Egymásba rohant két autó az M6-oson, két ember meghalt
2
Családi ház gyulladt ki egy baranyai faluban, nem robbantak a gázpalackok
3
Tűzoltók lepték el a pécsi belvárost, az egész megyei állományt riadóztatták
4
Felborult egy gépkocsi Magyarmecske közelében
5
Két mozdony is kidőlt, mire célba ért a vonat
15°
18°
Közepesen felhős
P
18°
Sz
18°
V
18°
H
18°
Részletes előrejelzés

Hirdetés

Árvízi biztonságot növelő beruházás indult 

Hirdetés

Fölszállott a páva – A Döntők Döntője a Duna Televízión!
A Szerencsejáték Zrt. által támogatott tartalom
Bay Évát a fia követi a pályáján
diákrendezvény
Tizenhárom halottja van egy kaliforniai lövöldözésnek
27 perce
Új szolgáltatást tesztel a NAV az adózók számára
Előzetes értesítést küld a köztartozásmentes adózói adatbázisban szereplő adózónak.
Gyász
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy feleségem, édesanyánk, ANTAL LÁSZLÓNÉ Vicze Teréz Erzsébet Terike 79 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni utolsó útjára 2018. november 12-én 14.30 órakor kísérjük a pécsi köztemető oldalterme elöl. Búcsúztatóját a végső nyughelyén tartjuk! A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MÁRKUS GÉZA 57 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása november 13-án 14.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A gyászoló család
"Sok év telt el már nélküled, szívünkben őrizzük emlékedet. Aludd tovább örök álmod, mindig gondol rád szerető családod." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk VEZÉR IMRÉNÉ Edit halálának 3. évfordulóján. Szerető férjed és fiad
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy BORBÁS IMRÉNÉ Erzsike 60 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2018. november 13-án 13.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy CSIRKE JENŐ volt komlói Volán dolgozó sásdi lakos, 69 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2018. november 10-én, 10 órakor lesz a tormási római katolikus templomban, utána temetése a tormási temetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy ERDŐSI GYÖRGY baksai lakos 67 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. november 12-én 11 órakor a baksai temetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal, megtört szívvel tudatjuk, hogy drága szeretett jó férjem, drága édesapám, szeretett papám, szeretett testvérem, kedves rokonunk és sokak szeretett Pista bácsija ANTALOVICS ISTVÁN váratlanul örökre megpihent. Temetése 2018. november 12-én 13.30 órakor a pécsbányatelepi temetőben lesz. Gyászmisét a búcsúztatást követően a közeli templomban tartunk. A gyászoló család
Elcsitul a szív mely értünk dobogott, pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott. Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok. Ami neked szent és nyugalom, az nekünk örökös fájdalom. Elfelejteni téged soha nem lehet, csak meg kell tanulni élni nélküled. Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett feleségem, édesanyánk, nagymamánk, dédikénk SCHELHAMMER LŐRINCNÉ Zsirmon Irén 86 éves korában eltávozott közülünk. Temetése nov. 9-én 14.45 órakor lesz a sásdi újtemetőben, előtte 14 órakor gyászmise. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy TÓTH MIHÁLY BÉLA pécsi lakos 81 éves korában elhunyt. Utolsó földi útjára a pécsi köztemető kápolnájában 2018. november 9-én 13 órakor kezdődő szentmisét követően 13.30 órakor kísérjük. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZENTPÉTERI JÁNOSNÉ Dr. Oláh Valéria Belvárdgyula, Hásságy, Olasz községek nyugalmazott háziorvosa 73 éves korában örökre megpihent. Temetése 2018. november 10-én a 13.30 órakor tartandó szentmise után lesz a hásságyi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel, de Isten akaratában megnyugodva tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk, DOBSZAI JÓZSEFNÉ Hammer Mária 90 éves korában visszatért Teremtőjéhez. Temetése 2018. november 8-án, csütörtökön 15 órakor lesz a nagypalli temetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy ÁSVÁNYI LAJOS a MÉV ÉDÜ volt műszerésze rövid lefolyású súlyos betegség után, 77 éves korában, csendesen elhunyt. Hamavait 2018. november 5-én örök nyugalomba helyeztük. Hálásan köszönjük a volt munkatársaknak, szomszédoknak, barátoknak, a Kertkedvelők Klubja tagjainak, hogy temetésén részt vettek, együttérzésüket kifejezték, fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
"Örökre velünk maradsz, őrizzük mosolyodat." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapánk, nagypapám, fiam, BECKER JÁNOS pécsváradi lakos 62 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvait 2018. november 10-én 15 órakor (előtte gyászmise) a pécsváradi római katolikus temetőben helyezzük örök nyugalomra. Kérjük, akik elkísérik őt utolsó útjára, csak egy szál virággal emlékezzenek. Megértésükben bízva kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindenkinek, aki utolsó útjára elkíséri. Gyászoló szerettei
"Itt hagytál mindent, amiért küzdöttél, itt hagytál minket, akiket szerettél. Nem tekint ránk már aggódó szemed, megpihenni tért két dolgos kezed. Életed munka volt és szorgalom, Jutalmad legyen béke és nyugalom." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy GASZT ÁRMIN életének 74. évében elhunyt. Utolsó útjára 2018. november 9-én, pénteken 13 órakor a pécsdevecseri templomban tartandó szentmisét követően, 14 órakor az újpetrei temetőben kísérjük. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik és gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több, mint 700 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   