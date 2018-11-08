Lemondta állítólagos visszatérő meccsét Mayweather

A karrierje mind az 50 profi bokszmeccsén győztes amerikai szupersztár szerda este Instagram-oldalán írt arról, hogy őt és menedzsmentjét félrevezették Japánban. Amikor megérkeztek a sajtótájékoztatóra az előre megbeszéltekkel szemben teljesen másról volt szó.
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.
„Elsőként szeretném leszögezni, én, Floyd Mayweather soha nem állapodtam meg egy mérkőzésről Naszukava Tensin ellen” – írta a bokszoló, hozzátéve, hogy ott helyben le kellett volna állítaniuk a sajtótájékoztatót.
A japán RIZIN nevű, kevert harcművészetekkel foglalkozó szövetség hétfői sajtótájékoztatóján – Mayweather jelenlétében – elhangzottak alapján a 41 éves legendás ökölvívó szilveszterkor Szajtamában küzdött volna meg a 20 éves hazai kedvenccel. Az viszont – amint a résztvevők akkor jelezték – még nem dőlt el, hogy milyen szabályrendszerben és melyik súlycsoportban küzdenek majd meg a felek.
Mayweather először a 49. meccse után vonult vissza 2015 szeptemberében, ám tavaly egy összecsapásra visszatért, melyen nagyon simán verte az MMA-s Conor McGregort.
Borítókép: AFP / RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION / Handout