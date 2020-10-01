15°
20°
11°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Malvin
1.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: VALERIE MACON / AFP
gyász 2020. 10. 01. 11:46
Megosztom

Megrázó fotókkal közölte kisbabája elvesztését a modell

Chrissy Teigen a harmadik gyerekét várta, de komplikáció lépett fel a terhességnél.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Chrissy Teigen modell és tévésztár egy hosszú és érzelmes Instagram-posztban számolt be arról, hogy elvesztette a babáját – egy hónappal az után, hogy a terhességét tudatta a nyilvánossággal – írja az Origo.

A fekete-fehér fotókból álló, lapozható bejegyzésből kiderül: az anya sokat vérzett, így kórházba került, de mint mostanra kiderült, a vérátömlesztés sem mentette meg a babát.

View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen arról is vallott, hogy az előző két gyereküket csak az utolsó pillanatban nevezték el, de a mostaniról már tudták, hogy Jacknek fogják hívni.

Jack keményen dolgozott, hogy a családunk része lehessen, és az is lesz, örökké

– írta.

Teigen férje John Legend zenész – ő is látható a fotókon –, Luna lányuk négyéves, Miles fiuk pedig kettő.

Borítókép: Chrissy Teigen a 2020-as Grammy Awards-on

Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Középpontban az idősek
Középpontban az idősek
likebalaton.hu
Majdnem belefulladt, majd átúszta a Balatont - Illés Fanni paralimpikon interjú!
Majdnem belefulladt, majd átúszta a Balatont - Illés Fanni paralimpikon interjú!
magyarnemzet.hu
Kulcskérdés a nemzetgazdaságilag fontos vállalatok megmentése
Kulcskérdés a nemzetgazdaságilag fontos vállalatok megmentése
veol.hu
Nyárzáró jakuzzi vásár Veszprémben (x)
Nyárzáró jakuzzi vásár Veszprémben (x)
origo.hu
Valódi izgalmakat hozott a Megyék Csatája sztárfutama
Valódi izgalmakat hozott a Megyék Csatája sztárfutama
player.hu
Arra is emlékezhetsz, ami meg sem történt veled
Arra is emlékezhetsz, ami meg sem történt veled
zaol.hu
Zalakaros ősszel is vár! (x)
Zalakaros ősszel is vár! (x)
origo.hu
Így fizethet egyszerűen és biztonságosan az interneten
Így fizethet egyszerűen és biztonságosan az interneten

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Fényes nappal ütöttek, rugdostak egy fiatalt Kertvárosban
2
Halszörny került horogra a napokban egy baranyai tavon
3
Nagyon nagyot nőtt egy nap alatt a baranyai fertőzöttek száma
4
Az utca nem parkoló! – háborog olvasónk
5
Vonattal ütközött egy autó Sellye és Szentlőrinc között
szponzorált tartalom
Több mint kétezer diák vett részt az MVM Okosbútor versenyén

Hirdetés

Programokkal várnak az erdőben

Hirdetés

Az újrakezdés kihívásaira a munkaerő-kölcsönzés a megoldás

Hirdetés

Pécsett nyitott adománykoordinációs pontot a Magyar Református Szeretetszolgálat
Kiberszakértők segítenek Európának
Meg kell védeni a járvány egészségügyi hőseit
gyász / 33 perce
Megrázó fotókkal közölte kisbabája elvesztését a modell
Chrissy Teigen a harmadik gyerekét várta, de komplikáció lépett fel a terhességnél.
Gyász
,,Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott. Számunkra Te soha nem leszel halott, örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Váczi Mihály Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyám, nagymamám, dédikénk LUDVIG JÁNOSNÉ 2020. szeptember 8-án, életének 96. évében visszaadta lelkét Teremtőjének. Szeretett halottunktól 2020. október 5-én a 11.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően 12 órakor veszünk végső búcsút a pécsi köztemető kápolnájában római katolikus egyház szertartása szerint. A gyászoló család köszöni mindazok együttérzését, akik a gyászszertartáson részt vesznek. Kérjük az egyéni részvétnyilvánításoktól szíveskedjenek eltekinteni. A gyászoló család Aki hisz bennem, még ha meghal is élni fog" Jn 11,26
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy NYÁRI JÁNOS LÁSZLÓ 61 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. október 5-én 15 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető dísztermében. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy DELI ISTVÁNNÉ Khiel Edit 86 éves korában elhunyt. Végakarata szerint szűk baráti körben eltemettük. Béke poraira
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik szeretett hozzátartozónk BLUM JÁNOSNÉ temetésén megjelentek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyeztek, mélységes fájdalmunkban őszinte részvéttel osztoztak. Gyászoló szerettei
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk, hogy PINTERICS ÁDÁM 90 éves korában csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2020. október 5-én a 14 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően 14.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy SOÓS JÓZSEF 62 éves korában súlyos betegségben elhunyt. Temetése 2020. október 2-án 14 órakor lesz a patai temetőben. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SINKÓ JÓZSEF 79 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. október 2-án 13 órakor lesz a pécsi Mementó Temetkezés ravatalozójában, Pécs Nagyárpádi u. 15/C. A gyászoló család
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk, hogy édesapánk, nagypapánk PAP JENŐ 82. életévében, otthonában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. október 5-én a 10 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz az Egerszeg utcai temetőben. Gyászoló családja
Szívből megköszönjük mindenkinek, akik drága mamikánk VÉGH JÓZSEFNÉ temetésén résztvettek, vagy bármilyen módon kifejezték őszinte együttérzésüket. Szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy VÁRKONYI ENDRÉNÉ Teész Gizella hosszantartó betegség után 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. október 1-én 14 órakor lesz a Belvárosi Plébánia templomban (Széchenyi tér, Dzsámi). Búcsúzóul csak egy szál virág hozható. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatom, hogy szeretett édesanyám POHLI FÜLÖPNÉ Pirdoffer Ilona 69 éves korában, hosszantartó betegség után elhunyt. Temetése 2020. szeptember 30-án 12.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemetőben. Gyászoló fia
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett hozzátartozónk VASVÁRI NÁNDORNÉ Krum Katalin 83 éves korában, hosszú szenvedés után elhunyt. Temetése 2020. október 2- án a 14.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a pécsi köztemető kápolnájából. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy WÁGER JÓZSEF nyugalmazott bányamérnök 80. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. szeptember 30-án 15 órakor lesz a szászvári temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudtajuk, hogy BORBÉLY ÁRPÁDNÉ hegyszentmártoni lakos 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. szeptember 30-án 14 órakor lesz az egerszegi temetőben. A gyázoló család
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.huMetropolmainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.huMandínerMegyék Csatája