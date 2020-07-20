20°
Fotó: NAIAN MENEGHETTI / BRAZIL PHOTO PRESS / AFP
környezetvédelem 2020. 07. 20. 10:03
Nem mindennapi dologra készül Gisele Bündchen 40. születésnapja alkalmából

A brazil modell a kerek évfordulón inkább ajándékozni szeretne.
Gisele Bündchen születésnapján nem vár ajándékot, inkább ő szeretni adni, ezúttal valamit a Földünknek – írja a hirado.hu.

A brazil topmodell úgy döntött, hogy 40. születésnapját azzal ünnepli meg, hogy 40 ezer fát ültet el az amazonasi esőerdőben.

„Úgy érzem, hogy az életem egy teljes új fejezete kezdődik, amit egy igazán jelentőségteljes módon szerettem volna megünnepelni, így eldöntöttem, hogy ültetek 40 ezer fát. Úgy érzem, ez a legjobb módja annak, hogy visszaadjunk valamit az anyaföldnek” – idézi a Just Jared a modellt.

View this post on Instagram

As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it’s not just any birthday! I can’t believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends—and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet. In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest. Just go to www.vivaavida.gift to donate (link in bio). #vivaavidagb40 🌳🙏🏼💚 Talvez alguns de vocês já saibam, meu aniversário tá chegando, dia 20 de julho. E não é qualquer aniversário. Nem acredito que vou fazer 40 anos! Sinto que um novo capítulo está começando na minha vida e queria comemorar de um jeito especial, por isso decidi plantar 40.000 árvores. Há anos venho plantando árvores em diferentes projetos, pois sinto que essa é uma forma de retribuir a mãe Terra e, este ano, para celebrar meu aniversario tinha planejado ir como minha família plantar na Amazônia. Mas como sabemos, isso não é possível neste momento. Então, já que não dá para ir, pensei: que tal criar um jeito para que qualquer um possa me ajudar a plantar árvores lá? Já falei pra toda minha família e amigos: quem quiser me presentar pode me dar árvores. Desse jeito, nós todos podemos retribuir de alguma forma ao nosso planeta. Se você também se sentir inspirado e quiser contribuir com a ideia, pode se juntar a nós e plantar árvores. O link está lá na minha Bio! Viva a Vida! #vivaavida

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Mivel a karantén miatt Gisele és családja nem tud a helyszínre utazni, továbbfejlesztésre szorult az eredeti ötlet. Gisele barátai mindannyian cserjékre költötték azt a pénzt, amit ajándékra szántak volna, melyből kisebb mozgalom alakult, amely kezdeményezéshez a www.vivaavida.gift oldalán bárki csatlakozhat.

Borítókép: Gisele Bündchen 2018-ban

Szólj hozzá!

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Új módszert találtak ki a drogterjesztők
2
Csodás képen látható Pécsen az ötezer éve várt üstökös
3
Kiraboltak egy kisboltot Pécs belvárosában – FRISSÍTVE!
4
Négy fiatal verekedett össze Pécs belvárosában
5
Tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt Bogdán László, Cserdi polgármestere
lélegzetelállító
Elkészült a világegyetem legnagyobb 3D-s térképe (videó)
verekedés / 9 perce
Lépcsőházban estek egymásnak, egyiküknek az orra is eltörött
A rendőrök befejezték a vizsgálatot annak a férfinak az ügyében, aki megütötte vitapartnerét Pécsett.
Gyász
Földi utad két éve lejárt, a csillagok útján utazol tovább. Elmentél oda ahonnan nincs visszatérés, ahol a tested meglelte végső pihenését. Hiába rohan az idő, szállnak az évek, emlékeid örökre szívünkben élnek. Örök az arcod, nem száll el a szavad, minden mosolyod a szívünkben marad. Ha majd rátérünk mi is erre az útra, gyere elénk és találkozunk újra." Soha el nem múló fájdalommal emlékezünk drága gyermekemre, nővéremre és szeretett rokonunkra, MARTINOVICSNÉ TÓTH ZSUZSANNA halálának 2. évfordulóján. Édesanyád, testvéred Peti és a Sonntag család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy DR. HEGEDŰS EDIT KATALIN Ott Edit Katalin a volt Honvéd Kórház fül-orr-gégész főorvosa hosszan tartó, súlyos betegség és türelemmel viselt szenvedés után 2020. június 28-án, 66 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 25-én 10 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető Szent Mihály kápolnájában tartott gyászmisén. Kérjük a gyászoló barátokat és ismerősöket, hogy végső búcsújukat legfeljebb egy szál virággal fejezzék ki. Temetése szűk családi körben, 10.30 órakor lesz a családi sírhelyen. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik megemlékeznek halottunkról, gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Akinek gyermekét nem fedi sírhalom, nem tudja igazán mi az, hogy fájdalom" Fájdalomtól összetört szívvel tudatom a rokonokkal, barátokkal, ismerősökkel, hogy drága fiam GYÖRKŐ JÓZSEF 1954-2020 hosszan tartó, súlyos betegséget követően elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2020. július 21-én 14.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy dísztermében. Megértésükben bízva kérem a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Egyúttal köszönetemet fejezem ki mindazoknak, akik őt utolsó útjára elkísérik. Szerető édesanyja
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy férjem, édesapánk, nagypapánk DR. SCHISZLER MIKLÓS július 5-én, 85 éves korában, rövid szenvedés után elhunyt. Kívánságára szűk családi körben szülőfalujában helyezzük örök nyugalomra. A gyászoló család
Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy szeretett férjem, drága édesapám, apósom, imádott nagypapám CSEH LÁSZLÓ volt IV-es üzem dolgozója 76 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 22-én 14 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető díszterméből. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk ZSOLDOS LÁSZLÓNÉ életének 90. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 22-én 12.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
"Küzdöttél de már nem lehet, csend ölel át és szeretet. Csak az hal meg kit felednek, örökké él kit igazán szeretnek." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk, anyósunk, nagymamánk és dédmamánk ÖZV. SCHMIDT ISTVÁNNÉ Katreiner Paula életének 94. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 21-én 13.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmise után lesz a magyarsarlósi temetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy KŐHEGYI ISTVÁN 71 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 21-én a 13.30 órakor kezdődő gyászmisét követően, 14 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemtő kápolnájából. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. A gyászoló család
"Csillag volt, mert szívből szeretett, s mi úgy szerettük, ahogy csak lehetett. Mégis elment tőlünk, mint a lenyugvó Nap, de a szívünkben él, és örökké ott marad." Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik szeretett hozzátartozónk VAS LAJOS temetésén megjelentek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyeztek, mélységes fájdalmunkban őszinte részvéttel osztoztak. "Fáradt, gyönge teste megpihenni tért, Hosszú, szép idő volt, amit ő megélt. Türelemmel várt az Úr hívó szavára, Most belépett ősei mellé az örök hazába." Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy TIHANYI FERENCNÉ Frank Magdolna kozármislenyi lakos 86 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 20-án 14 órakor lesz a kozármislenyi temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Pihenj, pihenj a csendes hant alatt, adja meg a túlvilág azt, amivel az élet adós maradt." Isten akaratában megnyugodva tudatjuk hogy PESTI DÁNIELNÉ Simon Julianna szerető szíve életének 89. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 16-án 10.30 órakor a nagytótfalui temetőben lesz. Szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk hogy PÉTER BÉLA beremendi lakos 76 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 17-én 10 órakor lesz a beremendi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy VÖRÖS LÁSZLÓNÉ Dombai Anna gyógyíthatatlan betegség után, 65 éves korában itt hagyott bennünket. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 21-én 12.30 órakor lesz a pécsi köztemető nagy dísztermében. A gyászoló család
"Lelked remélem békére talált, s te már a mennyből vigyázol ránk." BECK ANTAL TIBOR mezőgazdasági üzemmérnök halálának 5. évfordulójára emlékezünk. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy ÖZV. RAUSCHENBERGER VILMOSNÉ életének 81. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 20-án, hétfőn 16.30 órakor lesz Szederkényben. Előtte 16 órakor gyászmise a szederkényi templomban . Gyászolják: gyermekei, unokái, testvérei és dédunokái
