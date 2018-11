Nem tud ellenállni kislánya kéréseinek Dwayne Johnson

View this post on Instagram

Me: Alright baby come give daddy a kiss he’s gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Nope we already painted daddy’s nails a few weeks ago, now daddy’s gotta go make that bread 🥖 and go to wor… Jazzy: BUT DADDY I have to paint your nails. Me: Woman you better start puttin’ some respeck on my name or #SoWhatColorNextDaddy? #SomethingCoolAndBadAssPlease 😂💪🏾💅🏾